Former champions Ghana and Nigeria, as well as World Cup surprise package Cape Verde, were beaten on Tuesday in a shock-riddled 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. Ghana led by two goals before conceding twice in each half in Accra to lose 4-2 to Gambia, with two of the visitors' goals coming from Ebrima Colley in Group C. Nigeria were behind after 15 minutes away to Guinea-Bissau in Group L and finished as humiliating 3-0 losers to a nation 106 places lower in the world rankings.

Cape Verde held eventual champions Spain in their World Cup debut and took Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina to extra time in the round of 32 before bowing out.

But after being outplayed in Mali last week in Group K, they surrendered a lead at home to Rwanda and lost 2-1 to opponents whose sole AFCON finals appearance came 22 years ago.

Algeria, two-time winners of the premier African national team competition, trailed by two goals in Burundi before clawing back to force a 2-2 Group I draw.

In Matchday 2 qualifiers that produced more predictable results, Morocco, Senegal and Egypt won away to Lesotho, Ethiopia and South Sudan, respectively.

Morocco won 2-0, Senegal 1-0 and Egypt cruised to a 5-0 victory despite the absence of captain and star forward Mohamed Salah.

Egypt opted to rest Salah, fearing the artificial surface in Juba would heighten the risk of the Turkey-based star suffering an injury.

Ghana failed to qualify for the last AFCON, and they lie last in Group C after also losing their opening match away to Ivory Coast.

Revelation

After struggling to defeat minnows Somalia last week, Gambia were a revelation as Mohamed Badamosi and Omar Colley drew the Scorpions level by half-time.

Ebrima Colley struck twice in the second half, leaving the Carlos Queiroz-coached Black Stars in trouble ahead of two November clashes with Somalia.

After an unimpressive home win over Madagascar, a Nigerian team lacking injured star Victor Osimhen was outplayed by Guinea-Bissau.

Franculino Dju bent a shot into the far corner after 15 minutes. Mama Balde raced through to score in the 66th minute with a shot that went in off the far post.

Nigeria were woeful in their attempts to recover. One corner was overhit and went wide, while a free-kick just outside the area was struck tamely into a defensive wall.

Substitute Alvaro Djalo completed the rout five minutes into added time. As he advanced, Nigerian defenders retreated until he placed a low shot past goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Cape Verde, who missed the last AFCON before reaching the World Cup and finishing above Cameroon in their group, led Rwanda in Praia through Benchimol.

Rwanda levelled in first-half added time through Claude Niyomugabo, and Elie Tatou netted seven minutes after the break to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Senegal's win in Ethiopia via an Ibrahim Mbaye goal gave France's 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira his first victory since debuting as coach last week with a draw in Mozambique.

Ivory Coast left it late in Ghana to win 2-0 against Somalia in Group C. Somalia had to forfeit home advantage for security reasons and are ranked 168 places below the 2024 champions.

Coventry City striker Yann Gboho came off the bench to score in the 89th minute, and Newcastle United midfielder Bazoumana Toure added a second goal deep into added time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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