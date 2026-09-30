The two-time world champions Uruguay on Wednesday made their touch down ahead of their FIFA International Friendly against India on October 6. With the five-time world champions Brazil set to face India on October 3 and Uruguay scheduled to take on the hosts three days later, football fans here are preparing for a memorable week of international football. Brazil are scheduled to land in Kolkata on a private jet from Australia at 6.30 pm on Thursday. However, the legion of fans in the city will not be able to watch Brazilian star Raphinha as the Barcelona forward was ruled out of the fixture with a thigh injury.

The early arrival also allows Uruguay to settle into the city and begin their preparations in a relaxed atmosphere before the match day.

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