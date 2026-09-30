Lamine Yamal netted a brace as world champions Spain continued their winning start to the UEFA Nations League with a 4-1 success in Seville against Croatia on Tuesday, while Harry Kane scored as England won in the Czech Republic. The match at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan was Spain's first home outing since lifting the World Cup in New York in July. La Roja captain Rodri was handed the trophy by 2010 winner and Sevilla legend Jesus Navas, before presenting it to the ecstatic crowd.

"We were very excited to bring the trophy here," Yamal said.

"To be able to win the game and bring it home is great."

Spain's supporters did not have long to wait before their side provided further excitement in Andalusia as Yamal fired them into the lead inside 75 seconds.

Dion Beljo nodded in Ivan Perisic's cross to briefly level the scores shortly before the half-hour, but Atletico defender Marc Pubill popped up at the other end three minutes later to head in a Yamal centre and restore the hosts' lead.

After also scoring early in Spain's 3-2 win at Wembley against England last week to kickstart their Nations League campaign, Yamal brought his tally in the 2026/27 edition of the tournament to three as he put Spain two clear of Croatia in the 63rd minute with a precise finish at Dominik Livakovic's near post.

"Lamine is keen to keep developing and show the world the sort of footballer he is," Luis de la Fuente said of the 19-year-old star.

"We've enjoyed his magic in the service of the team. In the future, he'll be much more recognised for what he does and for his contribution to the team's play," the coach added of Yamal, who is among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or.

Nico Williams then put gloss on the result for Spain with a crisp step-over and finish with one minute remaining on the clock.

With two wins from two, Spain lead Group A3 on six points, while Croatia sit third on three points, behind second-placed England on goal difference.

'Deserved victory'

In Prague, Thomas Tuchel's England got their first win of the group with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Czech Republic thanks to second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and Kane.

The home team kept England at bay in the first half at the Fortuna Arena despite being a man down after Pavel Sulc was sent off for a high challenge on Elliot Anderson in the 23rd minute.

"We played very professional, second half we stepped up... Deserved victory," Tuchel told ITV.

"Strange to get an early red card, not the best for the team and spectators. It's an awkward one but we kept going, got a win and that's what counts."

Barcelona winger Gordon broke the deadlock shortly after the break with a header from a cross served by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made his first England start in almost two years.

It was Gordon's third goal in three games for England, including one against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final defeat and another against Spain.

Kane, who also scored against Spain, gave England breathing space in the 69th minute, smashing the ball past Czech 'keeper Matej Kovar after it fell to him inside the box.

England will travel to Rijeka to take on Croatia on Saturday, while Spain welcome the Czechs to Oviedo.

"The next match is important for us against a direct opponent and we want to win," Tuchel said to the BBC.

Elsewhere, Scotland paid for an early red card at Hampden Park against Switzerland as the visitors ran out 3-0 winners in Group B1.

Slovenia sit second in that pool after downing North Macedonia 2-0 in Ljubljana.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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