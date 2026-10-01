Uncertainly surrounds the future of Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team after the 41-year-old walked out on the squad following an announcement from coach Jorge Jesus that he would not start Thursday's game against Denmark. Ronaldo announced late Wednesday that he had left the team, shortly after a press conference in which Jesus confirmed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be left out of his starting line-up for a second consecutive game.

The former Real Madrid forward had been due to train with his teammates at the Parken Stadium on the eve of the UEFA Nations League match against the Danes, but walked out following the announcement by Jesus.

"After the press conference of the national team coach, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have made the decision to leave the role of the national team," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo had already spent the entirety of Sunday's 2-1 Nations League win in Norway on the bench, having captained the side in the 1-0 home victory over Wales last Thursday.

It is commonplace for national team coaches to rotate their squads for these matches, which do not carry the same level of importance as a World Cup or European Championship.

However, Ronaldo appeared to indicate that the reasons behind Jesus's decision ran deeper.

"In due time, I will tell the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself," he added in comments that hinted at a permanent withdrawal from the international stage.

"Now is time to wish Portugal and all my teammates the very best for the future, without exception."

Spanish sports daily Marca said Jesus and Portuguese federation president Pedro Proenca followed Ronaldo to Copenhagen airport in an attempt to persuade him to stay with the squad, before the player boarded his private jet.

Jesus insisted earlier Wednesday that there was no rift between him and Ronaldo, although the 72-year-old appointed coach in July, acknowledged that his captain was disappointed to remain on the bench against Norway.

The news sparked a wave of memes on social media and furious backlash from Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro.

"They don't deserve to have the best of anything," she said about the Portuguese people on Instagram.

"We are envious, scornful, and ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity that defined us in the pre-CR7 era of football."

'Nothing to make a fuss about'

The game in Oslo was the first time since November 2024 that Ronaldo had not featured for Portugal while not being either injured or suspended.

"There was no incident whatsoever," Jesus, who coached Ronaldo at Saudi club Al-Nassr for a year before taking the Portugal job, told reporters after that match.

"Any player -- and I was a player myself... when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don't get on... no one is happy about that," Jesus added on Wednesday.

The Portuguese coach also said he had told Ronaldo before the match that he would not be in the starting line-up, but that he might bring him on.

"Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It's nothing to make a fuss about," Jesus insisted.

"Preparation for the two matches against Denmark and Norway... continue as planned with the 24 remaining squad members," the Portuguese federation said after Ronaldo's departure.

"The entire delegation remains totally focused on the national team's next fixtures and on achieving the established objectives."

Jesus said earlier that against Denmark he again intended to start AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos, who scored the winner in Norway.

"If everything goes according to plan, it will be Goncalo who plays," he said, before adding regarding Ronaldo: "If I need him, he'll come on. If I don't need him, he won't."

Ronaldo recently announced that this season would "probably (be) my last year in football".

He is Portugal's leading goal scorer and most capped player, with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

The former Sporting, Manchester United, Real and Juventus striker made his international debut aged 18 in 2003.

The following year he played in the Portugal side that lost the Euro 2004 final as hosts to Greece.

He later reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2006 and captained his country to glory at Euro 2016.

Ronaldo and Portugal went out of this year's World Cup in the last 16 to Spain.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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