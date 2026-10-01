Italy's football federation (FIGC) on Wednesday submitted to UEFA the files of 14 potential stadiums for the 2032 European Championships, to be co-hosted with Turkey. After European football's governing body studies the candidate stadiums, the FIGC will then choose which five stadiums will be used during the tournament. The 14 stadiums are in 13 cities: Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Lecce, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Roma, Salerno, Turin and Verona. Roma is the only city with two stadiums, although one of those has yet to be built, Roma's proposed new Pietralata ground. Likewise the rebuilt San Siro in Milan which will be shared by AC and Inter is amongst the options.

"UEFA will proceed with the verifications of necessary conformity, which are based on 11 themes, as well as 120 operational demands," the FIGC said in a statement.

"At the end of this process, the federation will announce the five stadiums retained."

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