For over two decades, Lionel Messi has given football some of its most watched, debated and remembered moments. On 7 October 2026, fans in India will be able to watch him take the field one final time in the famous Albiceleste jersey, as Argentina face Benin at Buenos Aires' iconic Estadio Monumental, streaming live on Zee 5. After changing how football is played, loved and remembered, Messi's final Argentina appearance will give fans across India the chance to witness the closing chapter of one of the greatest careers the game has ever seen.

Speaking on the announcement, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer, Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, "Football has an evergreen ability to bring together fans across generations, and moments like Lionel Messi's farewell match carry a significance that extends well beyond the game itself. For the fans who have come to see his journey and for lovers of the sports, his final appearance in the Argentina jersey will be an opportunity to witness the closing chapter of an extraordinary international career. At Zee 5, we are happy to bring this landmark sporting moment to audiences across India, as part of our continued efforts to build a compelling sports streaming ecosystem around premium global properties and bring experiences that resonate with the passion of Indian fans."

Live Streaming: ZEE5

Match Date (India): Tuesday, October 7, 2026 (early hours IST)

Match Venue: Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires

The match adds another defining moment to Zee 5's growing football portfolio, spanning FIFA tournaments, Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia. As the platform is the new destination for football in India, Zee 5 continues to bring fans closer to the global sporting moments they care about most.

(With Inputs from ZEE5 Press Release)

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