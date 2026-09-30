In a historic move, the Brazil national football team, one of the best sides in the world, will face India in Kolkata on October 3, marking its first senior men's international in a country where football enjoys a passionate following despite cricket's overwhelming popularity. The visit will offer a rare opportunity for local fans to see one of football's most celebrated teams in action. The iconic Salt Lake Stadium, which will host the mega contest, is getting a major facelift as the football-mad city prepares to host the five-time world champions.

Ahead of the match, an eight-member security delegation from Brazil arrived on Wednesday to inspect the security arrangements in place for the travelling members of the team, reported the Times of India. It added that the delegation comprises security experts and former Army officials.

"Brazil will have a security team comprising experts and former Army officials. They will be in Kolkata early on Wednesday, much before the team arrives. Their job is to ensure the safety of the players, delegates, and work with the police to ensure that security is as per international standards," the news outlet quoted a source as saying.

It is worth noting that football superstar Lionel Messi visited Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during his India tour in December last year. It turned into a massive controversy as the footballer left the venue after just 25 minutes amid alleged mismanagement and a major lack of crowd control.

The Brazil national football team is thus taking extra precautions to ensure such an incident does not recur. India are also set to play a match against Uruguay on October 6 at the same venue.

With the two high-profile international fixtures approaching, work is being carried out at a fast pace, with the stands getting fresh coats of paint, seats being renovated and re-numbered, and spectator facilities being upgraded. The renovation work is being carried out by the state government's sports and youth affairs department, under whose purview Salt Lake Stadium falls.

Food stalls will be set up in the gallery lobbies to improve the matchday experience, while ground staff are completing the re-turfing of the main pitch and training grounds after heavy rain and back-to-back matches.

The stadium's exterior is also being spruced up, with landscaping and other aesthetic work underway.

Additional entry gates are being constructed and existing gates widened to ensure smoother crowd movement.

Restrooms and other public facilities are being renovated, while new fencing is being installed around the practice grounds as part of the security arrangements.

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