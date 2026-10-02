The Nations League football match between Ireland and Austria in Dublin on Thursday was briefly interrupted twice by demonstrations in support of Palestine. In the 19th minute, spectators threw tennis balls covered with Palestinian flag stickers onto the field. The players left the pitch for a few minutes before the match resumed. In the 35th minute, a man ran onto the pitch waving a Palestinian flag, briefly interrupting the match again. The game ended in a 2–2 draw. Ireland's Icelandic coach, Heimir Hallgrimsson, said afterwards that "you are never happy with this (protests), but understand it and respect it".

The incidents follow the controversy surrounding Sunday's Nations League match between Ireland and Israel.

After lengthy discussions about a boycott in protest against the war in Gaza, the Irish players ultimately decided to play the match, which took place in Hungary in a virtually empty stadium.

The Irish players, who won 3–0, wore black armbands, and the captains of both teams did not shake hands or exchange pennants before kick-off.

The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, once again on neutral ground in Serbia, as the Football Association of Ireland deemed organising the match at home too sensitive.

On Thursday evening, around 200 protesters gathered outside the Dublin Arena as part of a campaign called "Stop the Game".

"I strongly object to these two games against Israel going ahead because, basically, it is sports-washing a genocide. Sports are political. And it's happened many, many times where people have boycotted events," said Joanne Doyle, a 56-year-old primary school teacher.

She was one of around 200 people protesting outside the stadium in Dublin.

"Ireland should not be playing ball with genocide. We've already played one game against genocidal Israel and crossed the Palestinian picket line," said Mark Coomey, a 26-year-old engineer.

Ireland, alongside Spain and Norway, recognised a Palestinian state in 2024 and has repeatedly criticised Israel over the Gaza conflict.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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