Portugal put the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to one side as they edged Denmark 4-2 in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. Joao Felix made the win safe late in the second half after the hosts had twice fought back to level. With the pre-match build-up dominated by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo's sudden departure from the team's training camp on Wednesday, coach Jorge Jesus said before kick-off that he just wanted his side "to focus on the match".

His team showed no signs of being distracted by the furore caused by the 41-year-old's walkout after Jesus announced that Ronaldo would not start the match against Denmark.

"A victory of the highest quality; this Portugal team scored four goals and put in a performance which, in my opinion, was of a very high standard," Jesus told his post-match press conference.

"I still think exactly the same way: there are players with status. That much is crystal clear.

"But I'll say it again: the rules are the same for everyone. That's a method I've followed throughout my coaching career, and I'll continue to follow."

Ronaldo, Portugal's record goalscorer, had already spent all of Sunday's 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on the bench, having captained the side in the 1-0 home victory over Wales last Thursday.

"Following the national team coach's press conference, and after having a conversation with the Portuguese Football Federation president, I decided to leave the national team's training camp," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated."

On the pitch, Joao Cancelo opened the scoring for Portugal inside 13 minutes before Mikkel Damsgaard curled in an equaliser 10 minutes later.

Goncalo Ramos repaid Jesus' faith in starting him up front by restoring his country's lead two minutes later with a clever near-post finish.

Rasmus Hojlund equalised for Denmark early in the second half, but Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha nodded the hosts back in front in the 57th minute.

Substitute Felix then tucked home at the end of a swift counterattack with three minutes remaining to give Jesus a third win from his first three matches in charge.

"This is more important than anything else that has happened," Jesus added before looking ahead to a home game against Norway on Sunday. "So that is what I want to focus on: the match, the next match."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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