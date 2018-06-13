 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Football

2018 World Cup: Julen Lopetegui Sacked As Spain Coach A Day After Accepting Real Madrid Job

Updated: 13 June 2018 16:30 IST

Spain will be taking on Portugal in their first FIFA World Cup 2018 match on June 15.

2018 World Cup: Julen Lopetegui Sacked As Spain Coach A Day After Accepting Real Madrid Job
Spain are unbeaten in all of Lopetegui's 20 games in charge as boss. © AFP

Spain have sacked coach Julen Lopetegui just two days before the team's opening game against Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2018, Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales confirmed on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Real Madrid had named Lopetegui to succeed Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane decided to step down after leading the Spanish giants to three Champions League titles. Rubiales is reportedly furious at Lopetegui's decision to take the job, having signed a contract extension until 2020 just last month. "The future of Julen Lopetegui as Spanish national team manager hangs by a thread," said Madrid-based sports daily Marca.

"Rubiales feels betrayed and his anger has only increased as the hours have passed."

A planned press conference with Rubiales and Lopetegui at Spain's World Cup base in Krasnodar was delayed an hour to 0930 GMT on Wednesday.

"It is not the moment to talk, but we will take the decision that is best for the national team," Rubiales told reporters.

There was widespread anger among Spanish media and fans at the timing of the announcement on the eve of the tournament.

"The news hit me like a bullet," wrote Alfredo Relano, editor of sports daily AS.

"Not because Lopetegui will be the coach of Madrid for the next three years, which seems like a good and respectable choice. But the day and way (it was announced) seemed horrible."

Spain are unbeaten in all of Lopetegui's 20 games in charge as boss.

However, there are fears his appointment could open up old divisions between the Real Madrid and Barcelona factions in the Spain squad.

For the first time since 2006, there are more players from Madrid in a Spanish squad for a major tournament, with a six-strong Real contingent and just Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets from Barca.

"The announcement has not gone down well in the Spanish dressing room, apart from the Real players who have welcomed his arrival at the Bernabeu," said Barcelona-based newspaper Sport.

Lopetegui had a short playing career at both Madrid and Barcelona as a reserve goalkeeper.

However, his coaching career had been far from distinguished before being handed the role as Spain coach after a last-16 exit at Euro 2016 brought Vicente del Bosque's eight-year reign to an end.

After short spells at Rayo Vallecano and with Madrid's youth team Real Madrid Castilla, Lopetegui enjoyed a successful time with Spain's under-19s and under-21s.

He then spent 18 months in charge of Porto but was sacked after exiting the Champions League at the group stage in his second season.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Spain Real Madrid 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Real Madrid had named Lopetegui to succeed Zinedine Zidane
  • Rubiales is reportedly furious at Lopetegui's decision to take the job
  • Spain are unbeaten in all of Lopetegui's 20 games in charge as boss
Related Articles
2018 World Cup: Julen Lopetegui Sacked As Spain Coach A Day After Accepting Real Madrid Job
2018 World Cup: Julen Lopetegui Sacked As Spain Coach A Day After Accepting Real Madrid Job
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Youngsters To Watch Out For
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Youngsters To Watch Out For
FIFA World Cup: Goalkeeper David De Gea Demands Public Apology From Spain Prime Minister
FIFA World Cup: Goalkeeper David De Gea Demands Public Apology From Spain Prime Minister
FIFA World Cup: Xabi Alonso Claims There Is No Team "Better Than Spain Right Now"
FIFA World Cup: Xabi Alonso Claims There Is No Team "Better Than Spain Right Now"
FIFA World Cup Warm-Up: Spain Fail To Impress In Narrow Tunisia Victory
FIFA World Cup Warm-Up: Spain Fail To Impress In Narrow Tunisia Victory
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.