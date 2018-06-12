 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

Spain Coach Julen Lopetegui To Manage Real Madrid After FIFA World Cup

Updated: 12 June 2018 21:25 IST

Zinedine Zidane quit Real on May 31, saying he had decided to leave at the top and that it was time for a change for himself and the club

Spain Coach Julen Lopetegui To Manage Real Madrid After FIFA World Cup
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager © AFP

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager after the FIFA World Cup, the Spanish giants said on Tuesday. "Real Madrid announce that Julen Lopetegui will be the coach of the first team during the next three seasons. Julen Lopetegui will join the club after Spain's participation in the FIFA World Cup, after two years leading the national team," Real said in a statement.

The announcement comes shortly after Lopetegui extended his contract as Spain coach until 2020 in a pre-World Cup boost for one of the tournament favourites.

He was appointed to the role in the wake of Spain's poor showing at Euro 2016 in France when they were eliminated in the last 16.

Lopetegui succeeded Vicente del Bosque, who had overseen Spain's triumphs at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, but had also been in charge for the disappointing group stage exit at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Zidane quit Real on May 31, saying he had decided to leave at the top and that it was time for a change for himself and the club, as well as admitting he was unsure of his ability to maintain his winning record at Real.

Comments
Topics : Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane FIFA Football 2018 FIFA World Cup
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Julen Lopetegui will join Real after the FIFA World Cup
  • Julen Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager
  • Zinedine Zidane quit Real Madrid on May 31
Related Articles
Spain Coach Julen Lopetegui To Manage Real Madrid After FIFA World Cup
Spain Coach Julen Lopetegui To Manage Real Madrid After FIFA World Cup
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Can
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Can't Stop Smiling As Son Scores With Stunning Strike
Mohamed Salah Grabbed My Arm First In Champions League Final, Says Sergio Ramos
Mohamed Salah Grabbed My Arm First In Champions League Final, Says Sergio Ramos
Mauricio Pochettino Leads Race To Replace Zinedine Zidane At Real Madrid
Mauricio Pochettino Leads Race To Replace Zinedine Zidane At Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane Steps Down As Real Madrid Coach After Champions League Treble
Zinedine Zidane Steps Down As Real Madrid Coach After Champions League Treble
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 0 0 0 0 0
2 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0
3 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0
4 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.