 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Watch: Hungarian Teen's Incredible Goal That Pipped Lionel Messi Strike To Win FIFA Puskas Award

Updated: 24 September 2019 16:37 IST

FIFA Best Player 2019: FIFA gave out the Ferenc Puskas Award for the spectacular goal scored by teenager Daniel Zsori of Hungarian club Debrecen.

Watch: Hungarian Teen
FIFA Best Player 2019: Daniel Zsori scored a spectacular overhead kick to win the game for his side. © AFP

Lionel Messi was crowned the FIFA Men's Player of the Year, edging out Virgil van Dijk, who won the UEFA player's award last month thanks to Liverpool's Champions League winning exploits. However, Barcelona's Argentine maestro was beaten to another award that he was shortlisted for -- the FIFA Puskas Award. Lionel Messi incredibly lost out to an 18-year-old Daniel Zsori, who scored a breathtaking goal on debut for Hungarian club Debrecen. Daniel Zsori's stoppage-time overhead strike got the better of not only Messi but also Juan Fernando Quintero.

The Romanian-born Hungarian forward came on as a late substitute, scoring a spectacular overhead kick to win the game for his side Debrecen against Ferencvaros in stoppage time.

Here is the goal that the entire world is raving about:

The FIFA Puskas Award was the first of the ceremony in Milan, which was followed by the Men's Coach Award, won by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager won the men's coaching award ahead of two other Premier League coaches -- Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino, who the German beat in June's Champions League final, and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

While Lionel Messi got his hands on the FIFA Best Award for the first time after its creation in 2016, Megan Rapinoe picked up the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon.

Rapinoe beat fellow FIFA 2019 World Cup winner Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze to the women's title.

The 34-year-old American star had topped the goal-scoring charts at the women's World Cup with six goals to her name.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article FIFA Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Daniel Zsori scored a breathtaking goal on debut for Hungarian club
  • Daniel Zsori's stoppage-time overhead strike won the FIFA Puskas Award
  • Daniel Zsori defeated Barcelona's Lionel Messi for the prestigious award
Related Articles
FIFA Chief Says Racism "Not Acceptable" In Italian Football
FIFA Chief Says Racism "Not Acceptable" In Italian Football
FIFA Orders Iran To Give Women Free Access To Football Stadiums
FIFA Orders Iran To Give Women Free Access To Football Stadiums
Qatar Unveils 2022 World Cup Logo Round The Globe
Qatar Unveils 2022 World Cup Logo Round The Globe
Virgil Van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Shortlisted For FIFA Award
Virgil Van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Shortlisted For FIFA Award
FIFA Asks I-League Clubs To Work Closely With AIFF To Solve "Complex Issues" In Indian Football
FIFA Asks I-League Clubs To Work Closely With AIFF To Solve "Complex Issues" In Indian Football
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.