Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award on Monday with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Barcelona striker Lionel Messi's FIFA Best Player 2019 victory in Milan was a surprise as he edged out Virgil Van Dijk, who won the UEFA player's award last month after helping Liverpool to the Champions League last season. Both Lionel Messi and Virgil Van Dijk are now in the running for the coveted Ballon d'Or which will be announced on December 2. Juventus's forward Cristiano Ronaldo had also been shortlisted for the FIFA Best award.

Rapinoe beat fellow FIFA 2019 World Cup winner Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze to the women's title.

The 34-year-old won the Golden Boot for being top scorer and the Golden Ball for the best player at the FIFA 2019 World Cup, and also became the face of the tournament for her outspoken views on US president Donald Trump.

List of winners at FIFA Best Player 2019 Awards ceremony on Monday at La Scala opera house in Milan:

Best men's player: Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona)

Best women's player: Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC)

Best men's goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (BRA/Liverpool)

Best women's goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal (NED/Atletico Madrid)

Men's World 11 team of year: Alisson Becker (BRA/Liverpool); Sergio Ramos (ESP/Real Madrid), Virgil Van Dijk (NED/Liverpool), Matthijs De Ligt (NED/Juventus), Marcelo (BRA/Real Madrid); Luka Modric (CRO/Real Madrid), Frenkie De Jong (NED/Barcelona), Eden Hazard (BEL/Real Madrid); Lionel Messi (ARG/FC Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus)

Women's World 11 team of year: Sari Van Veenendaal (NED/Atletico Madrid); Lucy Bronze (ENG/Lyon), Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon), Nilla Fischer (SWE/Linkopings), Kelly O'Hara (USA/Utah Royals); Amandine Henry (FRA/Lyon), Julie Ertz (USA/Chicago), Rose Lavelle (USA/Washington); Marta (BRA/Orlando), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando), Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC)

Men's coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women's coach: Jill Ellis (USA)

Puskas Award best goal: Daniel Zsori (HUN/Debrecen)

Fair-play award: Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United