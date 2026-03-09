Lens clawed to within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after beating bottom side Metz 3-0 to relaunch their unexpected title challenge. Saudi international Saud Abdulhamid drilled in the opening goal late in the first half and Florian Thauvin doubled the lead for Lens immediately after the break. Amadou Haidara wrapped up the victory on 52 minutes as Lens won for the first time in three matches to relaunch their pursuit of PSG, who lost 3-1 at home to Monaco on Friday.

"There are still a few hills to climb but being within a point of PSG with nine games to go is a good thing in itself," Lens coach Pierre Sage said.

Metz, who beat Lens earlier in the season, stayed rooted to the foot of the table. They have not won in the league since November, taking only two points from their last 13 matches.

Later Sunday, Lyon scored a last-gasp penalty to escape with a 1-1 draw at home to Paris FC.

Lyon have failed to win in three straight Ligue 1 games and now sit fourth behind Marseille on goal difference, while PFC are 10 points clear of the direct relegation spots.

Just last weekend, Lyon appeared set to move eight points clear of Marseille in third, the last automatic Champions League place, but blew a 2-1 lead late on to lose 3-2 to OM.

Marshall Munetsi was fastest onto a parried shot in the box to put Antoine Kombouare's Paris FC ahead on 63 minutes.

Lyon immediately brought on Brazilian youngster Endrick, in fine form since signing on loan from Real Madrid, but he was wasteful in front of goal.

As Lyon layed siege to the PFC goal late on, the hosts were awarded a penalty for handball and Corentin Tolisso converted from the spot in the sixth minute of added time.

"You could say there was a handball, but either way that feels like a defeat to us," said Paris FC captain Pierre Lees-Melou.

On Saturday, Marseille avenged their midweek French Cup elimination by Toulouse, as Mason Greenwood scored the only goal in a 1-0 league win.

Recently fired coach Franck Haise had a triumphant return to south coast side Nice on Sunday.

Under new boss Claude Puel, Nice continued their slump towards the relegation zone as they were thumped 4-0 at home by Haise's resurgent Rennes, the Brittany club climbing above Lille to fifth.

Lille drew 1-1 with Lorient, while Brest put two goals past Le Havre without reply.

