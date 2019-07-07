USA beat the Netherlands to win the 2019 women's World Cup. © AFP
A Megan Rapinoe penalty and a Rose Lavelle strike gave the United States a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the women's World Cup final in Lyon on Sunday as the holders retained their title.
After a goalless first half, the US went in front just after the hour when Rapinoe converted a spot-kick given following a VAR review.
The excellent Lavelle made it 2-0 in the 69th minute as the USA won the World Cup for the fourth time in eight editions and denied European champions the Netherlands a famous trophy double.
Topics mentioned in this article United States Netherlands Football
