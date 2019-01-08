FA Cup: Arsenal Host Manchester United, Manchester City Play Burnley In Fourth Round

Arsenal will host Manchester United while Premier League holders Manchester City have been given a relatively easy draw as they face Burnley in the fourth round of FA Cup. According to a release by the FA Cup, former Wolves duo Robbie Keane and Carl Ikeme made the announcement for the draw which also saw Tottenham Hotspur setting up a London derby against Crystal Palace. While defending champions Chelsea will either host Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town at the Stamford Bridge. All the fixtures will be played between January 25 and 28.

The FA Cup in the release also mentioned that the winning clubs picking up 180,000 pounds after the FA doubled the prize fund for the 2018-19 campaign.

Among other fixtures, Swansea will face Gillingham while West Ham United will head south-west to AFC Wimbledon.

Newport, who had defeated former Premier League champions Leicester City in the previous round by a slender margin, will face Middlesbrough in the next round.

The previous round saw Liverpool being knocked out by Wolves, Manchester City rout Rotherham 7-0, Arsenal thrashing Blackpool 3-0 in an away fixture, Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 and Manchester United under their caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defeat Reading 2-0.

Draw in full:

Swansea v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

(With AFP inputs)