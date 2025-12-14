It was a memorable day for cricket and football fans alike present at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium as Argentina football icon Lionel Messi graced the venue with his presence as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour' 2025 and met Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and country's 'Bharat Ratna', the cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar. Wankhede Stadium, which has witnessed some of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history, such as India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win, Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century, amongst others, turned into a place where music, football, cricket, Bollywood and politics, some passions and professions uniting the entire country had a mega crossover for the ages, producing several visuals worthy of a 'Picture of the Day' contest.

The event started off with the anchor hyping up the crowd, and the chants of 'Messi', 'Messi', 'Messi' filled the air as they all awaited the arrival of the beloved football legend.

Reputed Indian DJ, DJ Chetas, started off the festivities by playing a set of songs curated for the occasion, with some popular Bollywood and English numbers ringing loud in the stadium, including Ed Sheeran's 'Sapphire' and K'Naan's 'Wavin' Flag', the 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem and B Praak's 'Teri Mitti'.

Some cultural dance performances from students followed this.

Following that, a friendly football match took place between Indian Stars and Mitra Stars, with the former featuring actors Tiger Shroff, Jim Sarbh, Indian footballers Nikhil Poojari, and Bala Devi. Mitra Stars also featured Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri and his Bengaluru FC teammates Rahul Bheke and Chinglensana Singh Konsham.

Finally, the moment for which everyone had waited arrived as Messi, along with his Inter Miami FC teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, entered the Wankhede to a deafening roar from the crowd. Messi, along with his teammates, soaked in the love from the crowd, who just could not stop chanting his name.

After the friendly match, both the Indian Stars and Mitra Stars teams lined up to meet Messi. This produced the first crossover moment of the night that would go down as one of the biggest moments in Indian football history, as Messi shared a moment with Chhetri and both hugged each other.

Messi and his teammates also spent valuable time on the pitch with girls footballers, who were part of the state's grassroots football project, 'Project Mahadeva'. It was a memorable moment for these young players, as they got to pass around the ball with perhaps the greatest footballer at the other end to see them and take the ball.

Messi and his teammates took turns kicking footballs into the crowd, with each kick getting a louder roar than the previous one.

Messi also gifted a signed Argentina jersey to veteran India striker Chhetri, who can be seen thanking him for the gesture in a viral video.

He was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his other teammates. Fadnavis also gifted a special memento to Messi.

Following this, the Project Mahadeva was finally unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Messi. The CM also thanked Messi for inspiring these young players, saying that "they would be seen playing in a FIFA World Cup" in future. Actor Tiger Shroff, associated with the initiative, came to the field, but was met with a chorus of boos from the audience. Shroff also met Messi, marking a football-Bollywood crossover.

Finally, the moment everyone had waited for arrived: the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar, and Messi shared the stage, with the legendary cricketer presenting a Team India cricket jersey to him as CM, Messi, Paul, Suarez, and Sachin posed for a picture together.

Speaking about his experiences at Wankhede and the crowd getting to see three big football names, Tendulkar said, "I have spent some incredible moments here, Mumbai is a City of Dreams and a number of dreams have seen a finishing line at this venue. Without your support, we would have never been able to see those golden moments in 2011 (in the Cricket World Cup win). Having all three of them (Messi, Suarez and Paul) here is a golden moment for Mumbai and India. When it comes to Leo, it would not be the right platform to speak. What could anyone talk about him? He has achieved everything; we admire his dedication and commitment. He is loved so much for his humility and who he is. On behalf of all of us, I would like to wish his family the very best in health. Thank you for being here. Hope India football reaches the heights we aspire to."

Following this, the event concluded with the crowd chanting the names of Sachin and Messi one by one.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit-stop of the 'GOAT India Tour' on Monday.

