Borussia Dortmund missed a chance to climb to second in the Bundesliga, conceding an equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Freiburg on Sunday after Jobe Bellingham saw red. Ramy Bensebaini's 31st-minute goal had Dortmund in front but Bellingham was sent off for a professional foul shortly after half-time. The hosts made the most of their one-man advantage, camping out in Dortmund's half and levelling things up thanks to an acrobatic Lucas Hoeler strike. "We're definitely disappointed," Dortmund's Gregor Kobel told DAZN.

"If the red card doesn't happen, the result would look different. We had the game under control and were very dominant."

The draw, Dortmund's fourth after taking the lead this season, kept them third, level on points with second-placed RB Leipzig. Bayern Munich can go 11 points clear with a win over rock-bottom Mainz later on Sunday.

Injury-hit Dortmund arrived in Freiburg missing several first-team players and had just five outfield players on the bench.

Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy missed a header while unmarked in the box five minutes in, continuing his recent dry spell.

Guirassy scored 38 goals in all competitions last season but has just one in his past 10 Bundesliga matches.

Dortmund took the lead when Bensebaini smashed in a lofted Yan Couto free-kick from close range.

The visitors had looked comfortable but lost control of the match when Bellingham, as the last man, felled an on-rushing Philipp Treu on the edge of the box.

With Freiburg peppering the Dortmund goal, Kobel made a string of impressive saves but could not keep out Hoeler's curling strike.

dwi/bc

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)