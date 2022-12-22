Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Lionel Messi following Argentina's World Cup triumph last week. Messi was a central figure as Argentina won the World Cup for the first time since 1986. He scored twice against France in the final, which ended with a dramatic penalty shoot-out at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Guardiola, who coached Messi from 2008 to 2012 at Barcelona, reiterated his belief that the 35-year-old is the greatest player of all time.

"Everyone has an opinion but nobody can doubt he's there. I've said many times, for me, he's the best. It is difficult to understand how a player can appear and do what he's done in the last 10-15 years. The people who saw Pele or (Alfredo) Di Stefano, or (Diego) Maradona -- they can say their favourites. In these opinions, they can have a sentimental approach," Guardiola was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Guardiola added that even if Messi had not won the World Cup, he would've still considered him as the greatest of all time.

"If he (Messi) had not won the World Cup, my opinion about what he has done for world football would not change, but it is normal for people that it depends on if they win. For him it is the final achievement of an incredible career," he added.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after both the teams were tied at 3-3 at the end of extra-time.

Messi broke multiple records in the final, and won the Golden Ball which is awarded to the best player of the tournament.

