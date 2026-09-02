English Premier League clubs flexed their financial muscle once again on deadline day, spending a mind-boggling USD 4.7 billion on players over the summer. Manchester City matched the all-time British transfer record to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a fee of 125 million pounds (USD 169 million) in the final hours of the transfer window. Chelsea and Tottenham also spent well over USD 400 million in the summer transfer window, proving why England is in a league of its own compared to other top leagues in Europe when it comes to financial pull.

In comparison to England, the combined expenditure of Europe's remaining top five leagues like Spain, Germany, France, and Italy reached a cumulative sum of USD 3.8 billion spent over the summer.

The fee for Fernandez is a joint British record, equalling the amount Liverpool paid last year for Alexander Isak.

They are tied in fourth place on the all-time list of the most expensive football players, behind Neymar (Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros), Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to PSG for 180 million euros), and Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona for 148 million euros), according to Transfermarkt

Full List of Deadline Day Moves:

Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea to Manchester City (£125m)

Iliman Ndiaye - Everton to Manchester City (£65m)

Matias Fernandez-Pardo - Lille to Newcastle (£51m)

Ibrahim Mbaye - PSG to Aston Villa (£47m)

Malick Fofana - Lyon to Sunderland (£31m)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Southampton to Aston Villa (£30m)

Lucca Brughmans - Genk to Liverpool (£30m)

Hugo Larsson - Eintracht Frankfurt to Fulham (£21m loan/option)

Zian Flemming - Burnley to Ipswich Town (£20m)

Chema Andres - Eintracht Frankfurt to Brighton (£15m)

Marc Guiu - Chelsea to RB Leipzig (£14.6m)

Tosin Adarabioyo - Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur (£10m)

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal to Barcelona (£8.5m)

David Affengruber - Elche to Fulham (£8.5m)

Fabio Vieira - Arsenal to Hamburg (£7.7m)

Juan Riquelme Angulo - Independiente to Sunderland (£5m)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Lyon to Everton (£4m)

Manuel Angel - Real Madrid to Fulham (£3m)

Key Loans & Outgoing Deals

Jack Grealish - Manchester City to Everton (Loan)

Mykhailo Mudryk - Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur (Loan)

Ethan Nwaneri - Arsenal to Borussia Dortmund (Loan)

Nick Woltemade - Newcastle to Juventus (Loan)

Jonathan David - Juventus to Atletico Madrid (Loan)

Pape Matar Sarr - Tottenham Hotspur to Juventus (Loan)

Harvey Elliott - Liverpool to Valencia (Loan)

Kevin Danso - Tottenham Hotspur to Sunderland (Loan with obligation to buy)

Robert Sanchez - Chelsea to Como (Loan)

Morato - Nottingham Forest to West Ham United (Loan)

Wilfried Gnonto - Leeds United to Fiorentina (Loan)

Honest Ahanor - Atalanta to Crystal Palace (Loan)

Ben Chilwell - Strasbourg to Crystal Palace (Undisclosed)

Dario Essugo - Chelsea to Strasbourg (Loan)

Deivid Washington - Chelsea to Strasbourg (Undisclosed)

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