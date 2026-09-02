Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday announced the deadline-day signing of Arsenal attacker Ethan Nwaneri on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille, comes in as cover for the injured Giannis Konstantelias. According to German media, there is no option to buy included in the deal. Calling Nwaneri "the best possible sporting solution" after Konstantelias's injury, Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken praised the English teenager in a statement.

Konstantelias arrived in Dortmund in August and impressed on his Bundesliga debut on Saturday but picked up a serious knee injury minutes after scoring.

"With Ethan's loan, we have succeeded in securing a very talented and technically gifted midfielder," Ricken said. "We are delighted that we were able to finalise this deal just before the transfer window closed."

Nwaneri has scored 10 goals and laid on two assists in 51 matches for the Gunners, along with scoring twice in 11 games for Marseille last campaign.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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