Borussia Dortmund cruised to a comfortable 5-0 win over amateur fifth-division HEBC Hamburg in their German Cup opener on Tuesday, with 18-year-old Samuele Inacio bagging a first-half brace. Daniel Svensson and Fabio Silva got on the scoresheet for the visitors, who also benefitted from an own goal from HEBC defender Janek Wrede. Wrede, the club captain, works as a scout for first division Hamburg. HEBC goalkeeper Jannik Schoon, who expertly saved a long-range effort from Germany midfielder Felix Nmecha, works as a teacher aide but told Sky Germany he had already taken Wednesday off work.

The amateur side moved the match from their 2,500-seat home to the 57,000-strong Volkspark Stadion, home of Bundesliga side Hamburg.

Despite surrendering home advantage with much of the crowd bathed in Dortmund yellow, the official attendance was 45,917, a German Cup record for a match involving a fifth-tier team, while much of the revenue will flow to HEBC.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac made seven changes, although deadline-day newcomer Ethan Nwaneri arrived too late on his season-long loan from Arsenal to take part.

HEBC held the 2024 Champions League finalists at bay for the opening half-hour but Dortmund's pressure told, with the hosts conceding an own goal in the 33rd minute before Svensson netted three minutes later.

Teenage forward Inacio then bagged a brace before half-time to put any hopes of a shock upset well beyond doubt.

Former Wolves forward Silva added a fifth just before the hour mark to add gloss to Dortmund's victory.

On Wednesday, holders Bayern Munich play at second-tier Osnabrueck.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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