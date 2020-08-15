Pep Guardiola warned Manchester City that the straight knockout format of the Champions League final stages in Lisbon means being favourites counts for little ahead of their quarter-final clash with Lyon on Sunday. City can reach the last four for just the second time in the club's history and the first since Guardiola arrived in Manchester four years ago with victory over the French side, who finished seventh in the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Lyon knocked out Juventus on away goals to make the last eight and after suffering plenty of Champions League heartbreak with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City since he last lifted the trophy as Barca boss in 2011, Guardiola is wary of his side's tag as competition favourites.

When is the Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match will be played on Sunday, August 16.

Where will the Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match will take place behind closed doors at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 am (Sunday) IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of Manchester City vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLiv.