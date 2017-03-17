Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Face Bayern Munich, Leicester City Take On Atletico Madrid In Quarters

The Champions League quarterfinal draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

Holders Real Madrid will face the German might of Bayern Munich while English champions Leicester City have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Juventus can take revenge for the 2015 final defeat against Barcelona after being pitted against the Spanish giants while French outfit Monaco were drawn to meet Germany's Borussia Dortmund. The home and away legs of the Champions League last eight will be played on April 11-12 and April 18-19.

Wily underdogs Leicester landed last year's beaten finalists Atletico Madrid, a draw which prompted British bookmakers to slash the odds making Atletico third favourites to lift the trophy in the June 3 final at Cardiff behind Barcelona and Bayern.

Bayern Munich, the 2012 champions, host ten-time winners Madrid in the first leg as they target a sixth consecutive semi-finals appearance.

Champions League quarterfinal fixtures after Friday's draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland:

Atletico (ESP) v Leicester (ENG)

Dortmund (GER) v Monaco (FRA)

Bayern Munich (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)

Juventus (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

First legs played on April 11-12; second legs on April 18-19

Semi-final draw April 21

Semi-final first leg: May 2-3

Semi-final second leg: May 9-10

Final: June 3 at Cardiff

