 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Callum Hudson-Odoi, James Ward-Prowse Earn England Call-Ups Amid Drop Outs

Updated: 19 March 2019 09:29 IST

Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, has yet to make a Premier League start, but has impressed in Cup competitions and the Europa League for Chelsea.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, James Ward-Prowse Earn England Call-Ups Amid Drop Outs
Callum Hudson-Odoi was called up to the sernior England squad for the first time. © AFP

Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi was called up by England for the first time, while Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was also drafted into Gareth Southgate's squad on Monday amid a series of withdrawals due to injury. Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, John Stones and Luke Shaw have pulled out for Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro. Hudson-Odoi, 18, has yet to make a Premier League start, but has impressed in Cup competitions and the Europa League for Chelsea, as well as fleeting appearances off the bench in the top-flight and attracted interest from German champions Bayern Munich in January.

"It's been a crazy day but getting my first (senior) international call-up is an amazing feeling," said Hudson-Odoi, who had just arrived in Bristol for his first call-up to the England under-21 squad before being told to head to the senior side's training base in the Midlands.

"I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over, I couldn't believe it. I was delighted. It's a dream come true.

"Now I've got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working to just hopefully make an impact when I get the opportunity."

Ward-Prowse has just one senior international cap but is well-known to England boss Gareth Southgate from their time together as manager and captain of England's under-21s.

The 24-year-old has led Southampton's battle for Premier League survival with goals in his past three games, including brilliant free-kicks against Manchester United and Tottenham.

"We love Prowsey. I've been accused of being 'father of Prowsey' over the years," said Southgate when announcing his squad last week.

"This most recent spell is his best spell since we capped him before. He is a world-class deliverer of set-plays."

There was better injury news for Southgate on Jordan Henderson as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the midfielder will join up with the squad this week after suffering an ankle injury in the Reds' 3-1 win over Bayern Munich last week.

"Hendo will go to the national team -- two or three days at (Liverpool's training ground) Melwood to do the rehab, but it looks positive," said Klopp.

"If he plays, Gareth will decide then, but it's really positive.

"He was still not able to play today (Sunday) but it was not that serious -- and now, in three or four days, he should be fine."

Comments
Topics : Chelsea Southampton England James Ward-Prowse Football
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Callum Hudson-Odoi, James Ward-Prowse called up by England for 1st time
  • Delph, Loftus-Cheek, Stones and Shaw pulled out of England squad
  • Hudson-Odoi, 18, has yet to make a Premier League start
Related Articles
Final Decision On 48-Team 2022 World Cup Set For June: FIFA
Final Decision On 48-Team 2022 World Cup Set For June: FIFA
Fans Line Streets To Pay Tribute To 1966 World Cup Hero Gordon Banks
Fans Line Streets To Pay Tribute To 1966 World Cup Hero Gordon Banks
England World Cup-Winning Goalkeeper Gordon Banks Dies
England World Cup-Winning Goalkeeper Gordon Banks Dies
Trent Alexander-Arnold Signs New Liverpool Contract
Trent Alexander-Arnold Signs New Liverpool Contract
Tottenham Hotspur Star Harry Kane Out Until March With Ankle Injury
Tottenham Hotspur Star Harry Kane Out Until March With Ankle Injury
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.