Brighton will be taking on Arsenal in their next Premier League match, at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday. Arsenal are having a blistering run in the tournament as they are at the top of the points table with a total of 40 points. On the other hand, Brighton are at the seventh spot with 24 points. So far, Arsenal have won 13 matches out of their 15 outings while Brighton have won only seven. It will be an interesting encounter as Brighton have just lost one of their five games against Arsenal at home, since December 2020.

When will the Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, December 31.

Where will the Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League match start?

The Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Kolkata's Tribute To Messi; Rally Full Of White And Blue Takes Over City