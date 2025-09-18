Bayern Munich vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming, Champions League: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and FIFA Club World Cup winners Chelsea face off in a highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase clash. This is the first time the two sides are facing off since 2020, when Bayern defeated Chelsea 7-1 over two legs. However, Chelsea beat Bayern at their own home in the Champions League final of 2012. Bayern have started the season imperiously under the guidance of head coach Vincent Kompany. On the other hand, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are also unbeaten in their first four Premier League matches, albeit drawing two.

When will the Bayern vs Chelsea, Champions League match take place?

The Bayern vs Chelsea, Champions League match will take place on Thursday, September 18 (IST).

Where will the Bayern vs Chelsea, Champions League match be held?

The Bayern vs Chelsea, Champions League match will be held at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

What time will the Bayern vs Chelsea, Champions League match start?

The Bayern vs Chelsea, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Bayern vs Chelsea, Champions League match?

The Bayern vs Chelsea, Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bayern vs Chelsea, Champions League match?

The Bayern vs Chelsea, Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

