Bayern Munich on Friday announced Germany defender Nathaniel Brown has joined the club from Eintracht Frankfurt on a deal running until 2031. The defending Bundesliga champions paid a reported fee of 55 million euros ($63 million) to Frankfurt to bring Brown, 23, to the club, where he will compete with injury-troubled Alphonso Davies in the left-back position. Calling Bayern "one of the best clubs in the world", Brown said conversations with coach Vincent Kompany convinced him to make the move. "I've always dreamed of playing for the biggest titles at the highest level; I set myself the highest goals and want to get the maximum out of myself every day."

Bayern are looking to further improve after a stellar season in 2025-26, where they won the league and cup while making it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

On Wednesday, Bayern announced the signing of midfielder Ismael Saibari, who has impressed with Morocco at the World Cup.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl praised Brown's "rapid development", saying the player "still has so much potential and is one for the future".

Eligible to play for the United States through his father, Brown made his Germany debut in October and has since established himself as part of the starting XI.

The lightning-quick Brown scored a goal and laid on an assist in Germany's 7-1 win over Curacao in their tournament opener.

Brown joined Frankfurt from Nuremberg in 2024 for a fee of three million euros. He played but all but one of Frankfurt's 34 Bundesliga matches last season, scoring four goals and laying on four assists.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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