Barcelona's La Liga title bid faced a stern test on Sunday as they took on Atletico Madrid in an away clash at Wanda Metropolitano. Without their top-scoring striker Robert Lewandowski, Barca had no surety over goals but it was Ousmane Dembele's first-half strike that prove to be enough, as the Catalans secured a 1-0 win. However, just minutes before the full-time whistle, Barcelona's Ferran Torres and Atletico's Stefan Savic were involved in an ugly battle on the field. The referee had no apprehensions about sending both players off.

Shorn of suspended top scorer Robert Lewandowski, Xavi selected Ansu Fati up front in his place, but it was Dembele who made the difference, finishing a slick move in the 22nd minute.

Atletico ramped up the pressure, with the superb Ronald Araujo clearing off the line from Antoine Griezmann at the death, but Diego Simeone's side could not find an equaliser.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic were sent off for brawling with each other on the floor as tempers soured.

"We are very happy, we knew it was a difficult place to go, that Real Madrid had slipped up and it was a chance we had to take," veteran Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets told DAZN.

"Although they came out strongly in the second half, we knew how to control the game. In the end we suffered, but these are three very good points."

With the win, Barcelona have strengthened their position at the top of the Spanish league table. With 41 points from 16 games, Barcelona are 3 points ahead of bitter-rivals Real Madrid.

