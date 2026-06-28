In a devastating development, Venezuelan top-flight club Deportivo La Guaira has confirmed the tragic passing of Argentine defender Lucas Trejo's wife and two children following the recent earthquakes in Venezuela. Trejo's wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo, died when two powerful earthquakes struck the country's Yaracuy region. The family had been reported missing after their apartment building collapsed during the seismic activity, with rescue teams later confirming the heartbreaking news.

Trejo was not present at the scene as he was in Caracas with his club, Maritimo, to prepare for an upcoming match.

"From the #DLG we join the grief that overwhelms player Lucas Trejo, for the sensitive passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and of his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo. Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones," the club said in an official statement.

Trejo's family was in Playa Grande, one of the coastal areas hardest hit by the twin earthquakes, when the residential building where they lived collapsed.

The veteran Argentine defender had launched a desperate search for his wife and children, aided by family members, local volunteers, and professional rescue teams before the tragic outcome was confirmed.

Before the tragic outcome was confirmed, Trejo made a public appeal to seek information about the whereabouts or potential survival of his family.

"Our building in Playa Grande collapsed. I don't know anything about my family. Please pray for them and share this message in case someone saw them. I want to believe they weren't there. Please pray for my family, " Trejo wrote on Instagram.

Close to seven million people may have been impacted by the twin earthquakes in Venezuela, which have killed nearly 1,000 people and left tens of thousands missing, the United Nations estimated on Saturday.

The UN migration agency said it had examined available population and damage data and had determined that "up to 6.76 million people could be affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 24th June".

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