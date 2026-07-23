An Argentina football team fan has launched an online petition calling on FIFA to replay the World Cup 2026 final. The petition, created by Gisela Sanchez on Change.org, alleged that several key decisions by referee Slavko Vincic went in Spain's favour during the summit clash. It was largely a one-sided affair with Spain clinching the encounter thanks to a late goal by Ferran Torres. According to media reports, Sanchez believes that video footage from the game shows a pattern of decisions going against Argentina and the petition asked for a transparent review of the match and even a possible replay.

The petition described it as a fight for fairness "not only for Argentina, but for the future of world football" and already had 67,500 signatures.

Earlier, Spain midfielder Gavi said that he did not believe Argentina's Leandro Paredes should be banned for his role in the incidents that followed Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final.

As Spain's players began celebrating after the final whistle, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina swung a punch at Spain captain Rodrigo Hernandez, while Paredes, Thiago Almada and Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala also became involved.

Paredes appeared to grab Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat before putting his hand in Gavi's face and pushing him over as the FC Barcelona player attempted to intervene.

FIFA has begun investigating the incidents, but speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Copa, Gavi said he did not want Paredes to be suspended.

"I don't think [Paredes] should be suspended," said the midfielder, adding that "I understand it's not a good image for children, but I think there's also that side to football, which is a bit more physical, more aggressive."

"The most logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that's it. In the end, I think it's all football."

Former Valencia defender Ayala has since apologised for his actions during an interview with a Valencia-based radio station.

"Obviously I am sorry; I can't allow a feeling to change the way that I behave, but I think these are things that should remain out on the pitch," he commented.

(With agency inputs)

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