After registering wins in their respective opening games of Premier League 2022-23 season, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs will be clashing against each other at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday. Tottenham had started their Premier League campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Southampton on August 6, while Chelsea on the other hand, defeated Everton 1-0 on the same day. It will be interesting to see which side will be able to claim victory in their second game of the tournament. Currently, Tottenham are at the seventh place in the standings while Chelsea are eighth.

When will the Chelsea Vs Tottenham, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea Vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, August 14.

Where will the Chelsea Vs Tottenham, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea Vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

What time will the Chelsea Vs Tottenham, Premier League match start?

The Chelsea Vs Tottenham, Premier League match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea Vs Tottenham, Premier League match?

The Chelsea Vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea Vs Tottenham, Premier League match?

The Chelsea Vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)