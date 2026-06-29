After T20 world champions Team India suffered a miraculous meltdown in Ireland, the debate has intensified over boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's impending debut. Did India miss a trick by not handing him the cap in a controlled environment in Ireland? Many have questioned, while team management is of the view that "his time will come." So when will it come? Team India will begin its duties on English soil from July 1. If the team shines in the first part of the T20 series, then in the later stages, expect 'rotation of players' and Sooryavanshi to come in. It does not look like India will drop an opener at the moment to create space for this teen.

India will play in Chester-le-Street, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton. Given the 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ultra-aggressive, boundary-heavy style of play, Trent Bridge (Nottingham) - 3rd T20I - or The Rose Bowl (Southampton) - 5th T20I - would be the most ideal grounds for his international debut.

Veteran spinner Ravi Ashwin emerged as a vocal supporter of this delay. On his YouTube channel, Ashwin urged fans to use "wisdom," asking, "If you bench one of them [Samson or Sharma] to play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, what is the point of calling this a team game?" He further added, "There is value in sitting outside and watching the game too. Let him serve the team, help out, or even bring water. There is a lot to learn from that experience. Once Vaibhav starts playing, he might never be dropped... but if he spends some time outside the playing XI first, he will gain empathy and a better understanding of the team environment."

That is the sentiment of a player who has very recently finished his time with the Indian dressing room and considers the opportunity for Sooryavanshi an education in itself.

While others like Sunil Gavaskar, the former Indian batting legend, expressed surprise on an Indian Today Show, saying, "I expected Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to debut in the Ireland series. I thought he would play both matches. That would have been a very good way of easing him into international cricket before the sterner tests that are coming up."

Sooryavanshi is special; no one is doubting that. His 776 runs in the IPL and his 11-ball list Fifty are all very special. But England offers a steep learning curve. Virat Kohli, one of the most complete modern-day batters, is the best example of the challenges in English conditions. He managed just 134 runs across 10 innings at an average of 13.40, failed to hit a single half-century, and struggled immensely against the moving ball on his first tour, 12 summers ago.

Technically and temperamentally, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is different from Virat Kohli.

One is an explosive power hitter with a pronounced bottom-handed grip, a six-hitting machine, and the other is a classical player who relies on weight transfer and finding the gaps.

Temperamentally, Sooryavanshi uses attack as his tool, while Virat thrives on pacing chases aggressively and playing with the minds of the opposition.

Does Sooryavanshi have weaknesses? In the tri-nation In a series, the opposition found success by cramming him for room with short deliveries aimed at the shoulder and ribs. He has also shown vulnerabilities against pace.

If he debuts in England, his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer is expected to exploit Sooryavanshi's youth by using well-directed bouncers and perfect yorkers.

While the boy wonder has taken down Rashid Khan during the IPL, Adil Rashid may offer a different challenge altogether. He will rely heavily on his hidden googly and subtle pace variations to exploit the teenager's lack of foot movement on slower international tracks.

That said, Sooryavanshi very much deserves a place on the side. Even the chairman of selectors had said that "he picked himself."

Sanjay Manjrekar, on Sony Sports Network, offered a suggestion: "Actually, I am not jumping on the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bandwagon... India wanted a good middle-order batter after what happened in the first T20I. The way to get Vaibhav in was to get him to open and have Sanju in the middle order."

At the moment, because of the wealth of openers India is playing with, as many as three in Abhishek, Sanju, and Ishan. Moving Sanju down to accommodate Sooryavanshi would mean benching one of the other openers. The team management may not see that as a fair call.

Sanju was the Player of the Tournament during the T20 World Cup 2026, while Abhishek and Ishan are, respectively, the ICC's Nos. 1 and 2 T20 batters.

Team India does not want to send a message that they are dropping players to accommodate a youngster who has found himself in the Sunday columns of British broadsheets.

Gautam Gambhir is against a superstar culture. But he cannot stop Sooryavanshi's bat from carving out super deeds. As Ravi Ashwin mentioned, once in the team, he may never be dropped. But for now, we are listening to his captain-the Sarpanch: "Sooryavanshi is a gun player, but we have some tremendous players who have done well for us, so we are backing them. He will get his chance when the time comes."

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