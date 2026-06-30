Former England spinner Graeme Swann believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi presents one of the toughest assignments for England's bowling attack ahead of India's T20I series, saying the teenage batter has so far found answers to every challenge put before him. Speaking ahead of the series in England, Swann suggested that while most bowlers are still searching for a way to contain the youngster, Jofra Archer could hold a slight advantage because of his familiarity with Sooryavanshi from the IPL. He admitted that preparing for a batter with limited international exposure but extensive franchise experience is far from straightforward.

"It's hard to prepare for a player like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is still new to international cricket, but he has already played two IPL seasons. That means there is video footage available. Some of the England bowlers may have bowled to him in the IPL," Swann told JioStar.

Even with that information at their disposal, Swann feels England have little evidence to suggest there is a clear blueprint for dismissing the young left-hander.

"But the truth is, no one has really had much success against him so far. He has looked almost unplayable," he added.

Among England's pace options, however, Swann identified Archer as the bowler best placed to test Sooryavanshi, citing the fast bowler's first-hand knowledge of the teenager's game.

"The one bowler who might have a slight advantage is Jofra Archer. He has seen Sooryavanshi from the dugout, bowled to him in the nets, and watched him closely. He has probably seen more of him than anyone else," Swann opined.

Swann believes that familiarity could help Archer uncover a method to challenge the youngster, particularly given his ability to combine insight with genuine pace. "Maybe he has spotted a weakness. Maybe he has a plan. And he has the express pace to back it up."

At the same time, the former off-spinner stressed that Sooryavanshi's record against top-class bowling leaves England with no guarantees.

"But so far, no matter who has bowled to Sooryavanshi, no matter how highly rated the bowler, he has always had an answer," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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