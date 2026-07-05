July 4, 2026, will forever be etched in Indian cricket history. On Saturday, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent India across formats, as well as the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history. He was included in India's playing XI for the second T20I against England in Manchester, becoming India's youngest debutant at 15 years and 99 days. Sooryavanshi received his cap from Tilak Varma.

"First of all, this is a proud moment for you and your family. They have really worked hard behind you. You have earned this cricket cap with your hard work. Play fearless cricket and nothing changes here. Play with the right attitude and a smile on your face," Tilak Varma told Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi said that the first thing he did after getting the debut cap was inform his father, Sanjiv.

"It feels really good. Playing for India is the biggest thing for any Indian because every cricketer wants to represent the country and make the country proud. First of all, I went to my room and told my father. He is staying with me. I told him first. I didn't tell anyone else. Also, my mother and my coach, Romi sir. Dad was happy and he told me to keep doing the same things. There is no pressure. Just back your own game," Sooryavanshi told the BCCI.

An incredibly special moment in the #TeamIndia camp today 🥹💙



🎥 Presenting T20I cap no. 122, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🧢#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hvOZdSN3Ow — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2026

Sooryavanshi made an entertaining start to his international career, smashing 14 off 10 balls with two sixes before being stumped off Will Jacks.

Sooryavanshi's childhood coach, Manish Ojha, described the teenager's India debut as a proud and emotional moment, crediting his hard work and consistent performances for earning the opportunity.

Ojha said the young batter now has a chance to prove himself at the international level, just as he did in the IPL and the Under-19 World Cup, and expressed hope that.

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