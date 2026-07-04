The wait is over. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made his debut for India at the age of 15 years and 99 days, making him the youngest debutant in senior cricket - men's or women's. Before Sooryavanshi, Shafali Verma was the youngest player (15 years and 239 days) to represent India. In men's cricket, Sachin Tendulkar (16 years and 205 days) held that record. Sooryavanshi now holds that historic distinction.

The anticipation had been building from the time Sooryavanshi was named in the squads for the Ireland and England series.\ He was not given an opportunity in the two India-Ireland T20Is that the Shreyas Iyer-led team lost. India then persisted with the proven opening combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in the first T20I against England as well. That stance divided the cricketing world. Samson's failure in all three innings only strengthened Sooryavanshi's case.

Ultimately, captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Gautam Gambhir took the big call. The debut cap was handed to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by Tilak Verma ahead of the 2nd India vs England T20I in Manchester. With that, a new chapter began in Indian cricket.

Youngest Debutants For India (men's)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Ireland (15 years, 99 days), vs England (July 4, 2026)

Sachin Tendulkar vs Pakistan (16 years, 205 days), vs Pakistan (Nov 15, 1989)

Piyush Chawla vs England (17 years, 75 days), vs England (Mar 9, 2006)

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan vs West Indies (17 years, 118 days), vs West Indies (Apr 28, 1983)

Parthiv Patel vs England (17 years, 152 days) vs England (Aug 8, 2002)

Maninder Singh vs Pakistan (17 years, 193 days) vs Pakistan (Dec 23, 1982)

THE FULL LIST:

YOUNGEST INDIAN DEBUTANT (MALE): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15 years, 99 days)

YOUNGEST INDIAN DEBUTANT (FEMALE): Shafali Verma (15 years, 239 days).

YOUNGEST TEST DEBUTANT (MALE): Hasan Raza of Pakistan (14 years and 227 days)

YOUNGEST INTERNATIONAL DEBUTANT OVERALL: Marian Gherasim of Romania in T20Is (14 years, 16 days)

At the toss, Absolutely... you've seen him in the last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is.

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