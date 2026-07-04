Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed his India senior cricket debut on Saturday after being picked for the second Twenty20 against England at Old Trafford. The 15-year-old sensation is the youngest player to appear in India's senior men's team. The great Sachin Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days when he made his test debut in 1989, then made his ODI debut 33 days later. Sooryavanshi — who is aged 15 years and 99 days — is the youngest player to feature in a top-tier men's T20. Ireland's Joshua Little previously held the record — he was 16 years and 309 days on his debut.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan led the tributes for Sooryavanshi, with fans quickly joining in to celebrate the historic milestone.

Note down the date. 4-7-2026. History has been created. Can't wait for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play pic.twitter.com/Z17YETH77X — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 4, 2026

History has been created



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest player to debut for India. He has received his India cap



Wishing him all the very best. May God bless him with great success.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/D2BLRJ2vVw — (@WeTheThinkers) July 4, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest player to debut for India. He has received his India cap#INDvsENG #Vaibhavsooryavanshipic.twitter.com/8FSKyF9EzP — TEAM INDIA (@suuuuspeed) July 4, 2026

Well done! Vaibhav Suryavanshi, you've made history. This isn't the time to cry or get emotional-it's just the time to take over the world. In just 15 years and 99 days, you've done what no one has ever done before. Before this, only Sachin Tendulkar held this record, who debuted in international cricket at 16 years and 205 days, which you've broken today. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, now all you need is that form you left behind in the IPL-forget about ODIs and play a powerful innings from here. pic.twitter.com/1XuWAdIf3V — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) July 4, 2026

15 year, 99 days



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi youngest Indian to make his debut pic.twitter.com/2r79xmohkt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 4, 2026

THE HISTORIC WALK



Vivek Razdan calling the moment for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Goosebumps moment. pic.twitter.com/lEpV5es0Dd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2026

He replaced Sanju Samson as the only change from Wednesday, when the first match of the series was abandoned because of rain.

Sooryavanshi was picked in the squad for the tour of Ireland and England after scoring 776 runs in 16 innings in the 2026 Indian Premier League, and being voted as the competition's MVP.

The youngest player in men's international cricket remains Hasan Raza, who was 14 years and 227 days when he made his test debut for Pakistan in 1996.

Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar also made his ODI debut in Manchester.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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