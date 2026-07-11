Jos Buttler hit a fiery 131 while skipper Harry Brook made an aggressive unbeaten 95 to power England to a mighty 257 for three against India in the fifth and final T20 International here on Saturday. Buttler (131 off 64 balls) and Brook (95 not out off 45b) shared explosive 233-run stand for the second wicket off just 102 balls, smashing the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground with their brute force. This was after India dismissed Phil Salt in the second over after opting to bowl.

For India, Shivam Dube (2/22) picked up two wickets in consecutive balls in the penultimate over in the form of Buttler and Jacob Bethell, who made a first-ball duck.

Prasidh Krishna (1/38) was the other wicket-taker for India.

India have already lost the five-match series after conceding a 0-3 lead.

It is the highest-ever total made by a team against India in a T20I, piling further misery on Shreyas Iyer's poor start as India's T20I captain.

Brief Scores: England: 257/3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 131, Harry Brook 95 not out; Shivam Dube 2/22).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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