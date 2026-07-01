Former India selector Sarandeep Singh wants to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Indian playing eleven for the T20 series opener against England in Durham. The Indian T20I team management, led by captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir, did not hand Sooryavanshi his debut in the recent 0-2 series loss against Ireland. If he plays against England on Wednesday, he would become the youngest cricketer to play for India. "He should have played (against Ireland). The team management has to see how it should place him in the playing eleven. Sometimes tough calls have to be made. Give some senior players rest and he might get his opportunity.

"If you are building the team for the future, then a rotation policy must come into play. Then you have to sit some players out and give them an opportunity," Sarandeep told PTI on the sidelines of the DPL auction.

The 15-year-old was in stellar form in the IPL before scoring a match winning 94 off 29 balls for India A in Sri Lanka.

Sarandeep backed Sooryavanshi to carry that form at the highest level.

"This is the time to test him; don't leave him out. If there is an opportunity, just play him in the XI. The form which he is in right now, this is the right time to start playing with him as soon as possible.The way he is batting, he can win matches on your own," the former India spinner observed.

Sarandeep feels Sooryavanshi can go on to represent India in all formats.

"He is very young, he can also learn red-ball skills. He is also playing for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy. He has the talent to play all 3 formats," he noted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi