Rohit Sharma has shrugged off the speculations of his international retirement in an interview with the BCCI following India's ODI series loss to England. The right-handed batter returned to form with a superb century, albeit in a losing cause. The Three Lions beat India by 27 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Rohit had scored just 11 and 26 in the first two matches against England. Several media reports claimed that he might be dropped after the third ODI and added that the player might opt to retire at the conclusion of the match.

First, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia cleared the air on the issue. He said that Rohit is going to play for India even after the England series. If anyone still had doubts about it, the player himself has rubbished the claims of his international retirement.

Notably, Rohit has already called time on his T20I and Test careers and is active only in ODIs at the highest level.

The veteran cricketer said that the "outside noise" doesn't bother him as it is something he has been used to since the start of his career.

"My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country. That's what I have been told to do since I made my debut. That's what I am going to do. Since I made my debut, the noise was there. Till the time I am going to be there, the noise will be there. It doesn't matter to me. What matters is what I do on the field. I want to try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is," Rohit said.

"If there is no noise, there is no fun. My job is inside. Their job is outside. That's how I look at it," he added.

Rohit scored 138 off 110 balls in the third ODI against England at Lord's, London. His innings was laced with 17 fours and five sixes.

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