The BCCI named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India's T20I squad but the player was kept on the bench during the recently-concluded two-match series against Ireland. The debate over his inclusion in the playing XI continues as India gear up to play against England in a five-match T20I series that begins on Wednesday. After the team management decided to keep Sooryavanshi on the sidelines during the Ireland series, legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin backed their take. The former international spinner highlighted the importance of sitting out and waiting for his turn.

"There is value in sitting outside and watching the game too. Let him serve the team, help out, even bring water. There is a lot to learn from that experience," Ashwin had said in a video earlier on his YouTube channel after the first T20I against Ireland.

"If he spends some time outside the playing XI first, he will gain empathy and a better understanding of the team environment. He has a long and illustrious career ahead of him. Sitting outside is also a role," he had added.

Reacting to the remark, some of the fans lashed out at Ashwin on social media. The fans questioned Sooryavanshi's inclusion if the team didn't play him. The former India spinner has now hit back at the critics, pointing out that "carrying water is not degrading" for a player.

"We need to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi time. The way he played in the IPL, obviously you will have to play him at some point. He is that special," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"What I am saying is that carrying water is not degrading," Ashwin added.

"Why do people think carrying water is a bad thing? When did the ethos of cricket change? In the 1990s and 2000s, I was a ball boy in Chennai, and I was so happy to carry water for the cricketers then. When did running into the field and giving a water bottle to Indian players become less?" he concluded.

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