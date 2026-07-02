Former India player Ajay Jadeja praised opener Abhishek Sharma for scoring a half-century against England in the first T20I on Wednesday. The southpaw slammed 59 runs off 24 balls with the help of six fours and four sixes. India got off to a poor start in the game, losing two wickets for six runs in two overs, but Abhishek's sensational counter-attack kept the side going. Shreyas Iyer (68 off 47) and Shivam Dube (42 not out off 21) also played crucial knocks as India posted 189 for 7 in 20 overs. However, the match was eventually abandoned due to rain.

While the buzz has been around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is being called the "Boss Baby" due to his dominating batting style, Jadeja said that Abhishek is the "old Boss Baby".

"We were talking about the Boss Baby. He is our old Boss Baby. Since the time he came, he has maintained the same approach. The good thing is that the approach hasn't changed at all. In his batting, it doesn't even seem like he is applying force to hit fours and sixes. The flow is so good," the former India batter said on Sony Sports Network.

"Attacking players generally play in one direction. Someone plays very well on the off side, and someone plays very well on the on side. His striking ability is from deep point to fine leg. So it becomes so difficult for the bowlers, and his success is probably because of that," he added.

The first T20I of a five-match series between England and India was abandoned on Wednesday before the hosts got a chance to reply to India's score of 189 for 7 at Chester-le-Street.

With 15-year-old prodigy Sooryavanshi left out once again, India had half-centuries from captain Iyer (68) and opener Abhishek (59) after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

A 21-ball 42 by all-rounder Dube, featuring three sixes and two fours, took the tourists close to 200, while England seamer Saqib Mahmood took 3-33, including the wicket of opener Sanju Samson for 1.

When Ishan Kishan (0) was run out, India slumped to 6 for 2 but recovered well.

India's innings finished with rain pouring down in Durham, and it failed to clear up, with play abandoned.

The second T20I is in Manchester on Saturday.

(With AFP Inputs)

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