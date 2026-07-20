Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim believes India's batting unit emerged with plenty of positives from the ODI series against England, but says the team's immediate priority should be settling on a pace attack capable of delivering in Jasprit Bumrah's absence and fine-tuning combinations ahead of future assignments. Assessing India's performance after England claimed the three-match series 2-1, Karim said the top order had answered several important questions, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both making significant contributions.

"India have ticked several boxes. Rohit's century put an end to all the speculation surrounding him. Shubman Gill scored runs, batted with great positivity and showed impressive leadership. So, I don't see any major issues with the batting," Karim told JioStar.

While expressing confidence in the batting group, Karim said India's bowling department still requires greater clarity, particularly regarding the pace attack if Bumrah is unavailable.

"India's focus now should be on identifying the pace bowling attack if Jasprit Bumrah isn't available. In these conditions, our young and inexperienced pace bowlers struggled a bit. That's why the upcoming five-match ODI tour of New Zealand will be a real test to evaluate these combinations," he added.

Karim also stressed the importance of having a wicket-taking wrist-spinner in the side and urged the team management to adopt a more conditions-based approach while selecting the playing XI.

"You need a wrist-spinner who can provide wickets in the middle overs, whether that's Kuldeep Yadav or someone else is a different discussion. India need to dive deeper into their planning according to the opposition, the conditions and the ground dimensions, and then take the field with the right resources and the right combination," he stated.

India's bowling attack came under pressure throughout the deciding ODI at Lord's as England amassed 387/5 before defending the total to seal the series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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