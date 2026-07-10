The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is closely observing India's performances in the ongoing T20I series against England, with the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and their six-hitting ability, under the scanner, according to a source from the board. India entered a new era during the tour of the UK, with middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer taking over the captaincy from T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav. However, currently 3-0 down in the five-match series after a shock 2-0 loss to Ireland in the T20Is preceding the England tour, Team India is still searching for its first win under Iyer, let alone a series victory.

A BCCI source has acknowledged that the "six-hitting ability of Abhishek and Sooryavanshi is great but needs to be controlled."

Sooryavanshi, who became India's youngest-ever international cricketer at the age of 15 years and 99 days in the second T20I, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record set in 1989, has had a forgettable start to his career, managing scores of 14, 13 and 15.

Notably, Sooryavanshi earned his maiden national call-up following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including a century and five fifties. His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes.

The youngster also swept multiple post-season IPL honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards.

So far in his IPL career, Sooryavanshi has scored 1,028 runs in 23 matches at an average of 44.69 and a strike rate of 228.95, with two centuries and six fifties, and a best score of 103. He has smashed 96 sixes.

In the recent tri-nation series in Sri Lanka, featuring Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, Sooryavanshi scored 211 runs in five innings at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of almost 201, with a best score of 94. His solitary fifty came in the final. He also smashed the fastest List A fifty in 11 balls against Sri Lanka A.

On the other hand, Abhishek has fared much better but has had his share of failures. In the Ireland series, he managed scores of 49 and 0 in two matches. So far on the England tour, he has registered scores of 59, 43, 10 and 16, and has been one of India's better batters. However, the match-winning impact of his batting has not been evident so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi