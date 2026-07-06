India continue to search for their first win after the T20 World Cup 2026 glory. The side has played four matches since the tournament but has managed to win none. Under the leadership of new captain Shreyas Iyer, the team suffered a 2-0 series sweep at the hands of Ireland. In their next assignment, the first T20I of the five-match series against England got washed out due to rain before the Three Lions registered a comfortable four-wicket win in the second contest.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra analysed the second T20I against England. He pointed out that the match was done and dusted when Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi bowled two expensive overs.

Arshdeep struck twice in his first over but ended up leaking 27 runs in his second, which happened to be the third over of India's bowling innings. Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell batted well, but India were still in the game as England needed 49 off the final four overs. However, Ravi Bishnoi then leaked 29 runs in an over in another decisive moment of the game.

"56 runs in two overs, 27 in Arshdeep's and 29 in Ravi Bishnoi's, and the match finishes there because you didn't have 225 to defend. What you had was getting defended. In fact, 58 runs were required in 28 balls at one stage. The match was in India's grasp, but after that, Jacob Bethell, that Ravi Bishnoi over, and the game got over," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"We were not losing a single match before we won the World Cup, and now we are not winning a single match. We have lost three consecutive games, and one match got washed out. We are still waiting for our first win after the World Cup," he added.

For the second T20I against England, India dropped Sanju Samson and brought in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The southpaw could not make a huge impact and got stumped after scoring 14 runs with the help of two sixes.

India and England play the third T20I on Tuesday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

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