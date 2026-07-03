Uncapped all-rounder James Coles and fast bowler Josh Tongue were on Friday named in England's 16-member side to face India in a three-match ODI series later this month. India and England, who are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series, will play three ODIs on July 14, 16 and 19 in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord's respectively. England also named seamers Gus Atkinson and 29-year-old Saqib Mahmood in the squad to take on a near full-strength India, with Virat Kohli's availability depends on his fitness.

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma and ace fast bowler Jasprit Burmah are set to feature in the series.

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer has also been named in the side, with the right-arm bowler set for return to ODI cricket for the first time since November 2025.

England Squad

Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton (wk), Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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