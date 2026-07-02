India captain Shreyas Iyer took a surprising call after winning the toss against England in the first T20I at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on Wednesday. The conditions were overcast, with a rain threat looming around the corner. There was also a "decent amount of grass on the pitch", as stated by Iyer himself. Given the conditions, any captain winning the toss would have liked to bowl first, but India's T20I skipper took the opposite decision and opted to bat after the coin landed in his favour.

Former India player Dinesh Karthik pointed out the Ireland series defeat as the reason behind Iyer's decision. The Indian team, led by Iyer, was whitewashed by the Irish side in a two-match T20I series. This happened after India failed to chase down targets in both games. They lost the first contest by 34 runs and the second game by just one run.

"India, choosing to bat, was a good decision, even though, obviously, there was a bit of weather around the corner constantly... The general tendency is to chase down totals," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

"It was a bit of an awkward evening here because rain was always looming around the corner, but I do think the Ireland hangover was there a bit. So, India decided, 'let's not chase and bat first'," he added.

While reflecting on the Ireland series after winning the toss against England, Iyer said, "Ireland is history. It's a new series, five games, everything to play for. Certainly, this is a great opportunity for us. This is my first, second actually, second series as a captain. So, pretty much excited. We got what we wanted. We got a session of practice over here yesterday, pretty much acclimatized to the surroundings as well. So, looking forward to an exciting one.

"We've got to learn a lot from that (Ireland) series. And coming over here, we know how England has been playing their cricket. So, definitely slightly upbeat, know their strengths and weaknesses, so looking forward to having a great one."

Talking about the surface, Iyer said, "There's a pretty decent amount of grass on the wicket. We practiced yesterday as well on the same one. So, can't actually predict how the wicket's going to play, but definitely the intent is going to be high."

India posted 189 for 7 batting first, but the match was eventually abandoned due to consistent rain during the mid-innings break.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi