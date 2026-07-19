India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team takes on England in the series-deciding third ODI. The series is currently tied at 1-1. It all started with India's dominant six-wicket victory over the Three Lions in Birmingham, Edgbaston. Harry Brook and Co. improved their game and bounced back with a four-wicket win in the second contest, taking the series to the decider. For the final game, India have replaced injured player Washington Sundar with Harsh Dubey in the squad.

Sundar was ruled out of the series due to a right hamstring injury sustained during the second ODI in Cardiff. He will undergo further scans and specialist consultation to determine the course of treatment.

India are aiming for their first ODI win at Lord's since 2004, with victory in the series decider set to secure the series and cap off a memorable tour on a high note.

The focus will be on veteran batter Rohit Sharma, who is going through a lean patch. He has scored 11 and 26 in the first two matches, putting his international future under scrutiny.

When will the India vs England 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, July 19.

Where will the India vs England 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be played at Lord's, London.

What time will the India vs England 3rd ODI start?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs England 3rd ODI?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd ODI?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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