The focus will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential international debut as India gear up to play a five-match T20I series against England, starting Wednesday in Chester-le-Street. Visiting captain Shreyas Iyer will be eager to improve his side's performance after a 2-0 series sweep at the hands of Ireland. The Irish team defeated India by 34 runs in the first T20I. While the victory may have been perceived to be a fluke, the Irish side proved their critics wrong with another win over the T20 World Cup champions to seal the series.

India now face a tougher challenge in England, which is one of the teams to beat in its home conditions.

All eyes will be on India's 15-year-old wonderkid, Sooryavanshi. The southpaw shone with his performance in the Indian Premier League 2026, apart from his impressive contributions for India U19 and India A. Sooryavanshi emerged the top scorer in IPL 2026 with 776 runs to his name in 16 matches. He broke multiple records in the season, forcing the BCCI selection committee to name him in the T20I squad for Ireland, England and the Asian Games 2026.

The rising star, however, didn't get a chance in the Ireland series, while India handed T20I debuts to Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav.

For the first game, the weather might interrupt the action. If the AccuWeather forecast is to be believed, rain is likely to impact the game on Wednesday.

As per British Summer Time, the toss will take place at 5 PM (9:30 PM IST). During this period, AccuWeather predicts a 49 per cent chance of rainfall. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 PM. The forecast suggests a 49-56 per cent chance of rainfall throughout the contest.

Squads:

India Squad: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker.

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