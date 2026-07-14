India vs England 1st ODI Free Live Streaming: Team India are set to take on England in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday in Birmingham. After enduring a forgettable T20I leg of the tour, India have little time to dwell on the past as the focus shifts to a format that could shape their long-term ambitions. The series also marks the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. While the two batting stalwarts now feature only in ODIs for India, Bumrah returns to international action after a break.

On paper, India's batting line-up once again looks one of the strongest in world cricket. Rohit is expected to partner Shubman Gill at the top, reuniting an opening combination that has been India's most productive in recent years.

If Rohit provides explosive starts, Kohli remains India's pillar in the middle order. The former captain returns to ODI cricket on the verge of another milestone, with Tuesday's match set to be his 300th ODI innings. A productive series could also see him breach the coveted 15,000-run mark, with the batting great currently sitting on 14,797 ODI runs.

When will the India vs England, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday, July 14.

Where will the India vs England, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 1st ODI match will be played at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the India vs England, 1st ODI match start?

The India vs England, 1st ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs England, 1st ODI match for free?

The India vs England, 1st ODI match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network. Free telecast will also be there on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 1st ODI match?

The India vs England, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on both the SonyLIV app and website as well as the JioHotstar app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With IANS Inputs)

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